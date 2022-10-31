Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.35-$10.75 EPS.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

