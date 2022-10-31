Regents of The University of California Makes New Investment in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 911,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. Erasca accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned 0.75% of Erasca as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERAS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Erasca by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Erasca by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Erasca by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ERAS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
