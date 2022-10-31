Reginald M. Turner, Jr. Sells 1,100 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $46.27. 2,584,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Masco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 151,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 218.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $480,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

