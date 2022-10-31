Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.53. 533,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,309. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $144.74 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,807,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.