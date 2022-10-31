Ren Trading Up 14% This Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Ren has a total market capitalization of $128.99 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

