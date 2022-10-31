Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Up 14.0% in October

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPHM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

