ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

Shares of RNUGF stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

