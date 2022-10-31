ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
ReNeuron Group Stock Performance
Shares of RNUGF stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
ReNeuron Group Company Profile
