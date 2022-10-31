ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 6.8%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 98,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 923,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 66.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,285,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 515,298 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

