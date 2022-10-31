Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $133.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.