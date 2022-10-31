Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

