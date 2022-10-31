Request 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.97 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $109.34 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,720.54 or 0.99998209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003908 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10834634 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,636,702.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.