Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ameren (AEE)

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $99.00 to $84.00.

10/21/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

AEE stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. 40,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

