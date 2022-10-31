Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ameren (AEE)

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 10/24/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $99.00 to $84.00.
  • 10/21/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/19/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/18/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 9/22/2022 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/12/2022 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/9/2022 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

AEE stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. 40,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

