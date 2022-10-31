Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pentair (PNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pentair (NYSE: PNR):

10/27/2022 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $55.00.

10/26/2022 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Pentair is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Pentair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.

10/10/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00.

10/7/2022 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/3/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,918. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pentair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

