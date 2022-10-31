Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) recently:

10/18/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $159.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $130.00.

10/12/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $136.00.

10/4/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $100.00.

9/26/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,816. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances Inc alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 88,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.