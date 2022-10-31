Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 237,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.