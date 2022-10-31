Reviewing Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -10.31% -7.42% -3.93% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and Bon Natural Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 2.74 -$101.73 million ($0.19) -28.42 Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.46 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Curaleaf and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 170.37%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Curaleaf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

