Reviewing Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Micro Focus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 3.74 $71.40 million $0.74 6.55 Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.69 -$424.40 million N/A N/A

Cellebrite DI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 2 5 0 2.71 Micro Focus International 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cellebrite DI and Micro Focus International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.13%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Risk and Volatility

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI 57.45% -35.74% 5.25% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Micro Focus International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

