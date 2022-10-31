RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.25 at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

REI.UN stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.40. The company had a trading volume of 352,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,892. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$17.85 and a 52 week high of C$26.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.