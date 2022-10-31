Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CL King cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE RHI opened at $77.76 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

