ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCAR. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $314,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,265 shares in the last quarter.

ROC Energy Acquisition Trading Up 171.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 57,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,426. ROC Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

