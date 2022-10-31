Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

RMTI opened at $0.99 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTIGet Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.