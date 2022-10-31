Ronit Capital LLP Makes New $144,000 Investment in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZOO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

