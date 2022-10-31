Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires 2,673 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,801. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59.

