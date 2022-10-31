Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires Shares of 13,885 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $805,422. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,290. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.