Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 112,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 97,365 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. 1,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

