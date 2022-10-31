Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $7.20 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,232. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

