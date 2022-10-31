Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 4%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30. 5,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $4.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Rover Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $793.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Insider Activity

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. True Wind Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rover Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,457,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,420,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 129,505 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rover Group by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,903,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

