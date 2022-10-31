Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $81.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

