Royal Bank of Canada Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

SVI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$176,831.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$741,036.73. In the last three months, insiders have bought 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

