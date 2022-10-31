Royal Bank of Canada Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.
SVI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Articles
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.