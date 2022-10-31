Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Underperform

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TuSimple to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

TuSimple Price Performance

Shares of TSP stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TuSimple by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TuSimple by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TuSimple by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TuSimple by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

