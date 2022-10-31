Royal Bank of Canada Increases ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $254.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Down 5.8 %

ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

