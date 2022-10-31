Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $81.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

