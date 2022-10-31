Royal Bank of Canada Lowers StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$8.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVAUF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

