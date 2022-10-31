Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $74.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Graco Stock Up 3.6 %

Graco stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

