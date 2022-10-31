Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price to $44.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 162.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 295.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 702,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

