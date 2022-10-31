Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $91.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.46.

BC stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

