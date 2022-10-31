Royal Gold (RGLD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2022 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital to $143.00.

10/17/2022 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.

10/12/2022 – Royal Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Royal Gold stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 600,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,335. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

