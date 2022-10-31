Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires 47,295 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 1.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $56.39. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $71.04.

