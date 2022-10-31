Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $107,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.49. 105,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

