Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 232,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,128,496. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.