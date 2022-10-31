Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $16.83 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 11.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

