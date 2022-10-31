Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1,483.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CSCO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,649,223. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

