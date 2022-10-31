Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 39,131 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,131 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

