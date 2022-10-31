Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327,764 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.59% of Royalty Pharma worth $149,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,723,345 shares of company stock valued at $72,278,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

