Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 348,312 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 517.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.85 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

