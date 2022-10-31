Royce & Associates LP Buys 8,100 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in IMAX by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in IMAX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

