Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $62.90 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

