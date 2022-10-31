Royce & Associates LP Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.36% of Navigator worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navigator Price Performance

Navigator stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $15.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.31 million, a P/E ratio of 615.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.