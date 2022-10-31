Royce & Associates LP Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,110 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.36% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

ZWS stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

