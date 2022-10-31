Royce & Associates LP Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.35% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 961.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,396.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,397.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,253.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

